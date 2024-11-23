Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty
Harry Pascoe

Revealed: Lionel Messi will NOT return to Barcelona for 125th anniversary celebrations

L. MessiBarcelonaInter Miami CFLaLiga

Lionel Messi is now set to miss Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebrations despite the expectation that the Argentine icon would be able to attend.

  • Messi will not be at the 125th anniversary event
  • Messi spent 17 years in Barcelona's first team
  • The Argentine won 35 trophies with the Catalan club
