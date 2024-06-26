'I love you baby' - Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares heart-warming post with son Thiago in matching Argentina shirts as they watch Inter Miami superstar toil with injury in Copa America opener
Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted an adorable selfie with son Thiago as they watched Argentina beat Chile 1-0 at the Copa America.
- Roccuzzo posts selfie on Instagram
- Messi played with injury
- Winner scored by Lautaro Martinez