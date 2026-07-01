Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: A rivalry ‘never built on words’ as Germany legend Oliver Kahn admits GOAT battle is unlikely to be repeated
An unmatched era of greatness
The debate over who reigns supreme between Messi and Ronaldo has dominated footballing discourse for the better part of 20 years. While fans and pundits often engage in heated arguments, Kahn argues that the greatness of the pair was rooted in their silent competitive drive rather than public posturing.
Kahn said on Zee5: "Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better. Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence."
- Getty Images Sport
The ultimate numbers game
The statistical comparison between the two icons cements their status among the greatest to ever play the game. Messi and Ronaldo were direct rivals over an intense nine-year period with the Argentine leading Barcelona to glory and his Portuguese counterpart enjoying a legendary spell at Real Madrid, where he won two La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles.
Messi, who won 10 La Liga and four Champions League crowns over his lengthy spell at Barcelona, also boasts eight Ballon d'Or awards, while Ronaldo has claimed five.
On an individual level, their relentless pursuit of goalscoring milestones remains undiminished. Ronaldo has already scored 975 goals throughout his illustrious career and actively aims to reach the historic 1,000-goal mark. Meanwhile, Messi has established himself as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 19 goals.
Chasing the ultimate dream
Both superstars are heavily focused on the current tournament, where they can only meet if their nations reach the final. In the round of 32, Portugal will face Croatia, while Argentina take on Cape Verde. Messi is currently the tournament's top scorer after netting six goals in the group stages, whereas Ronaldo has settled for two so far.
Messi, who lifted the trophy in 2022, is chasing a second consecutive World Cup title. Conversely, Ronaldo has won every major trophy in football except the World Cup and desperately wants to capture the only elusive piece of silverware missing from his legendary cabinet.
- AFP
What lies ahead in the knockouts?
As the knockout stages begin, traditional powerhouses like England, France, and Spain will challenge the South American giants. Football fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see if Messi can extend his historic goalscoring record, or if Ronaldo can secure his dream title, potentially setting up a poetic final showdown to conclude their legendary rivalry.