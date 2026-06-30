'Lionel Messi doesn't upset his team-mates' - Cristiano Ronaldo an 'accident waiting to happen' for Portugal in World Cup knockout stages, says England legend
Portugal and the Ronaldo problem
Former England international Barnes believes Portugal have a significant problem with Ronaldo. The national team advanced to the knockout stages in second place with five points behind Colombia, with their captain managing just two goals in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.
Speaking in an interview provided by Betfred, the pundit suggested that the forward's immense self-belief could disrupt squad harmony. Barnes said: "I’m looking at those Portugal players and man for man, they’re incredible footballers. Bruno Fernandes can create problems for the opposition and he believes he’s the most important player, but so does Cristiano Ronaldo and that’s a problem that the manager will have to overcome."
- AFP
An accident waiting to happen
The former winger warned that the situation could deteriorate rapidly if the manager decides to drop Ronaldo in crucial matches against top-tier opposition. Furthermore, Barnes feels that the ongoing success of Messi will only add fuel to the fire, increasing the pressure Ronaldo places on his Portuguese team-mates.
Barnes added: "He needs to decide against the top teams whether he’s going to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out, but that could become an issue, especially the better that Lionel Messi does, that’ll play on Cristiano’s mind and he’ll demand more from his teammates and become more upset if things aren’t going his way. I think it’s an accident waiting to happen."
Messi unites the Argentina squad
Shifting his focus to Argentina, Barnes admitted he is unsurprised by how effectively Messi is performing. The South American side progressed with maximum points, largely thanks to their captain scoring an impressive six goals across three group stage matches. He highlighted the contrasting environment within the camp, where mutual respect fosters a unified dressing room.
Barnes noted: "No, I’m not surprised with what he’s doing because he’s got the quality and he manages his games very well. The players accept him and he accepts the players, so Messi doesn’t have to run around too much, but his teammates don’t mind that because they love him as he’s humble and he respects them, so they’re actually playing for Messi, but with Portugal, it’s a bit different. I don’t think the players are quite happy with Ronaldo because the way he reacts when he doesn’t get the ball upsets the players, whereas Messi doesn’t upset his teammates."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Portugal face a defining moment as they prepare to clash with Croatia in the Round of 32. The manager must make crucial tactical decisions regarding Ronaldo to maintain squad harmony.
Meanwhile, Argentina look poised to build on their momentum against Cape Verde, driven by a squad entirely devoted to Messi. Their contrasting leadership styles will ultimately dictate their nations' fate in the coming weeks.