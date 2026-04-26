‘Said no’ - Lionel Messi transfer revelation made by former Barcelona boss Xavi as reasons for Argentine GOAT missing out on Camp Nou return are explained

Xavi has lifted the lid on his ambitious attempts to bring some of the most iconic names in Barcelona’s history back to Spotify Camp Nou during his managerial stint. While he successfully integrated Dani Alves, efforts to repatriate Neymar, Pedro, and most notably Lionel Messi, fell through due to a combination of financial hurdles and executive decisions. The revelation regarding Messi is particularly striking given the public narrative surrounding his departure to Inter Miami.
Speaking on Romario’s YouTube channel, Xavi explained: "As Barcelona manager, I brought back Dani Alves and tried to bring Neymar, Pedro and Messi back as well. Pedro and Neymar couldn’t be signed because of the economic situation. As for Messi, the president didn’t want him back. We tried to sign Messi in 2023. We talked for five months, and everything was ready, but in the end, the president said no."