Lionel Messi’s former team-mate has a role to play in dashing Man City’s domestic treble dream - with Oriol Romeu bringing ‘old-school’ qualities to Southampton

Now 34 years of age, La Masia academy graduate Romeo retraced steps to St Mary’s in November 2025. He had been a free agent since seeing his contract at Barcelona terminated by mutual consent.
The all-action midfielder previously spent seven memorable seasons with the Saints between 2015 and 2022, having also graced English football during a spell at Chelsea that saw him form part of FA Cup and Champions League-winning squads.
With his vast experience being factored into the equation, Southampton welcomed the opportunity to bring a familiar face back onto their books when searching for a spark early on in the 2025-26 Championship campaign.
Romeu has made just seven appearances for the Saints - the last of those coming on February 28 - with Tonda Eckert favouring a tactical approach that does not play to the Spaniard’s many strengths when filling a holding role.
Southampton have been faring admirably without him, going 20 games unbeaten across all competitions, and are now counting down the days to a FA Cup semi-final date with Premier League giants City - having already disposed of Arsenal in the last eight, courtesy of Shea Charles.