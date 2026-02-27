Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Lionel Messi pitch invader Inter Miami Independiente del Valle 2026Getty/YouTube
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Lionel Messi tackled by pitch invader as Inter Miami win chaotic rearranged friendly in Puerto Rico

Lionel Messi was tackled to the turf by a pitch-invading fan during Inter Miami’s chaotic friendly clash with Independiente del Valle. The MLS Cup winners had been due to face Ecuadorian opponents on February 13, but the contest had to be rearranged. It eventually took place in Puerto Rico on February 26, with Argentine GOAT Messi among the stars on show.

  • Messi tackled to floor in rearranged friendly

    The Herons headed to South America for a pre-season tour, with several fixtures being completed across various countries. They have delivered on their promise to line up against Independiente del Valle. The original contest was postponed after Messi felt discomfort in his hamstring and was set to be ruled out of action.

    The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was able to take to the field in Bayamon, but was fortunate to escape another untimely knock. He was dragged to the ground at one point after seeing a number of starry-eyed supporters jump the advertising hoarding and race across the pitch.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • Chaos ensues during Puerto Rico spectacle

    Messi and Co headed out of Florida five days after opening their 2026 MLS campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Heung-min Son and LAFC. They will be back in domestic action on Sunday when facing local rivals Orlando City - less than 72 hours after their trip to Puerto Rico.

    Inter Miami will be pleased to get home after experiencing a curious spectacle against Independiente del Valle. Kick-off in that contest was delayed by an hour due to issues with kit clashes - with both teams lining up in black uniforms. It was eventually decided to go ahead regardless.

    Javier Mascherano named a starting XI made up largely of players that did not open proceedings against LAFC. World Cup winner Messi stepped off the bench at half-time and converted a penalty in a 2-1 win for the Herons.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Independiente Del Valle v Inter MiamiGetty Images Sport

    Messi safe to resume MLS duties before World Cup

    With a sold out crowd having got a glimpse of the Argentine icon, some took to seeking selfies with the man in question. In the 88th minute, fans rushed the field and headed straight for Messi. Security guards were unable to contain the invaders, leading to one grabbing Messi around the waist and tackling him to the ground.

    The 38-year-old emerged from the incident unscathed, as he quickly got back to his feet. Stewards were able to restore order after seeing more fans step onto the pitch. Messi is now clear to focus on MLS matters again, while also counting down the days to a World Cup title defence with Argentina this summer.

Major League Soccer
Orlando City crest
Orlando City
ORL
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Serie A
Manta crest
Manta
MAN
Independiente del Valle crest
Independiente del Valle
INV
0