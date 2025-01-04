Lionel Messi SNUBS Joe Biden! Why Inter Miami star didn't attend White House ceremony to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom while Denzel Washington, Bono and Hillary Clinton are given honours
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi did not attend a special ceremony at the White House on Saturday to receive his Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- Messi awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- But Argentina hero did not attend ceremony
- Inter Miami star absent due to 'scheduling error'