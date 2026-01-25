Lionel Messi shirt swap leaves rival in tears after first game in 2026! Alianza Lima striker Alan Cantero gets emotional after landing Inter Miami superstar’s No.10 jersey

Inter Miami, on the back of their historic MLS Cup win in 2025, are in the process of readying themselves for a new campaign in North America. They will be competing on multiple fronts, with it still being suggested that they could earn a special invitation to the Copa Libertadores.
For now, Javier Mascherano’s side - who have lost former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to retirement - are rebuilding match fitness and sharpness ahead of a return to competitive action.
They suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their opening game of the new year, with the Herons looking more than a little rusty against Peruvian opposition. Messi’s presence was, however, warmly embraced by locals in the crowd and players on the pitch.