Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly willing to trigger Monterrey striker Germán Berterame’s release clause

Inter Miami CF have emerged as serious contenders to sign Monterrey and Mexico national team forward Germán Berterame, with reports from ESPN and TUDN indicating the MLS club is prepared to trigger the striker’s reported $15 million release clause. While a deal has not been finalized, both clubs have confirmed that talks are ongoing.

Rayados sporting director José Antonio Noriega confirmed the approach from Miami and admitted the proposal is appealing for all parties involved.

“I can tell you and confirm that there has been an approach [from Inter Miami] and a proposal that is interesting to Berterame,” Noriega said. “It interests Germán, and it could be interesting for us. If we decide that the offer is interesting and that Germán leaves, we will do everything possible, and we are already working on it to replace him.”