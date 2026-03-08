Will Lionel Messi be rested by Inter Miami? MLS Cup winners won’t make ‘big mistake’ in bid for multiple trophies

Javier Mascherano’s side swept their way to a historic MLS Cup win last season, with talismanic captain Messi ending the campaign with Golden Boot and MVP honours to his name. The Argentine GOAT has registered three goals through his last two appearances.
Inter Miami are back in the winning habit, having opened 2026 with defeat at LAFC, and are about to turn their attention to a Champions Cup encounter with Nashville. They intend to take that tournament seriously.
Mascherano insists that he will not be drawing up a list of priorities when it comes to trophy bids, with the plan being to compete on all fronts, but that means his pack will need to be shuffled on a regular basis - with even Messi getting taken out of the firing line at times.