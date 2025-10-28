Lionel Messi picks out his basketball and tennis GOATS and explains why Diego Maradona will always be his 'greatest idol'

Messi has never hidden his emotions when it comes to Maradona. Speaking to Tom Llamas on NBC Nightly News, the Inter Miami superstar once again waxed lyrical about the late Argentina icon, saying: "For us Argentinians, Maradona was always our greatest idol and greatest admiration, for everything he meant to us. I was little and saw him play live. Diego transcended everything."
After winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Messi dedicated his triumph to Maradona. "I would have liked Diego to give me the cup, or at least to see all this, to see Argentina as world champions, with everything he wanted and how he loved the national team." he said. "I think from above, he, like a lot of people who love me, were strong."