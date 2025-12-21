Lionel Messi has a ‘nasty side’ & enjoys ‘verbals’ with MLS rivals - with opponent in America explaining why Argentine GOAT is ‘best player ever’

Scotland international Lewis Morgan, who was tied to the Red Bulls at the time, was among those to witness a Messi masterclass at close quarters. He has told the Daily Record of what makes the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner special: “Messi’s the best player ever. And he showed it that day.

“I describe it as he was playing angrily in the second half. And when he’s angry you don’t want to be on the other side. We were 1-0 up at half time then he just flicked a switch. Before we knew it, it was 6-1 to Miami.

“Messi scored and got five assists! You could just tell that he's got that nasty side, that mentality to switch whenever he needs to. He's not afraid to put a foot in or get involved in 50-50s or play the mind games, just to give a bit of verbals back to the opposition and get in some guys' heads.

“He was extra motivated that day to really drag his team to victory. He had a 25-minute spell where we were at a loss how to contain him. But that's what it's all about, playing and testing yourself against the highest level player.”

