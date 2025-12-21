Lionel Messi has a ‘nasty side’ & enjoys ‘verbals’ with MLS rivals - with opponent in America explaining why Argentine GOAT is ‘best player ever’

Morgan has been on the move since then, with a trade being agreed that has taken him 2,500 miles across the States from New York to San Diego. The 29-year-old, who started out in America with Inter Miami in 2020, is looking forward to putting recent injury struggles behind him and opening a new chapter ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
He added on trying to force his way into Steve Clarke’s plans for that event, with his last cap being earned 14 months ago: “The manager has kept in touch here and there. I messaged congratulations to everyone for qualification.
“The Denmark game was incredible. I watched it with Cary in my apartment, she’s from over here but she’s converted to the Tartan Army now. I was heading every ball, kicking every ball. It was an incredible game.
It’s amazing for the guys because I know how hard they and the manager and the coaching staff work. The manager has got to three out of four major tournaments and every single one has been hard earned. It was amazing to watch it as a fan. But now I need to try and get in there and be a part of it.
“This is where I live, this is where I play, so I'm used to playing in all these places like Boston and Miami. Miami is a bit more of a challenging climate and I've played there for a couple of years. All that, I guess, is a bonus maybe for myself if I do get in the squad. There's no doubt in my mind that if I'm playing then I can bring something to the squad.”