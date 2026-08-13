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Inter Miami CF v Leon - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Lionel Messi hugged and lifted by Jhohan Romana on Inter Miami return following father's death

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
J. Romana
Inter Miami CF vs Leon
Leon
Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi experienced a bizarre and heartwarming moment upon his return to action for Inter Miami following the death of his father. During a Leagues Cup match against Club Leon, Colombian defender Jhohan Romana stopped Messi's dribble before picking the Argentine legend up off the floor in a warm embrace.

  • Heartwarming viral moment on Messi's return

    Messi enjoyed a bizarre yet touching moment upon his return to action for Inter Miami in the 2026 Leagues Cup. Facing Mexican outfit Club Leon, the Argentine superstar found himself at the centre of an unusual on-pitch interaction.

    During a second-half attack, Messi attempted to drive past Leon defender Romana with a trademark dribble. The Colombian centre-back successfully stopped the forward before wrapping his arms around Messi, lifting him completely off the turf, and placing him back down with a wide smile.

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  • A lighthearted embrace in a poignant match

    The unexpected embrace held genuine significance given the emotional circumstances surrounding Messi's return to the pitch. The Inter Miami captain was making his first appearance since taking leave following the death of his father, Jorge.

    Having recently travelled back to his hometown of Rosario to bid a final farewell to his father, Messi returned to lead Inter Miami. The warm reaction from Romana brought a visible smile to the playmaker's face. Rather than reacting with frustration after having his attack halted, Messi appreciated the lighthearted nature of the moment.

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  • Inter Miami CF v Leon - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport

    Moving forward with Inter Miami

    With his return to competitive football now underway, Messi will aim to focus on leading Inter Miami through this campaign. The Florida side continue to lean heavily on their talismanic captain during a demanding schedule. The Herons are now preparing to face Nashville in a Major League Soccer match on Sunday.

Major League Soccer
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Liga MX
Necaxa crest
Necaxa
NEC
Leon crest
Leon
LEO