Lionel Messi 'had to score all the time' at Barcelona or he was unhappy, reveals ex-team-mate

Umtiti moved to Camp Nou in 2016 and remained in Catalunya through to the end of Messi’s spell on Barca’s books in 2021. He saw the all-time great find the target on at least 30 occasions across five successive seasons - with the 50-goal barrier being broken in a couple of campaigns.
Messi helped Barcelona to La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs during that era, with the most decorated player in history always striving for perfection. He is a humble character, which helps team-mates to feel comfortable in his presence, and sets individual standards that others aspire to emulate.