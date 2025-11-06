Lionel Messi expecting 'extraordinary' 2026 World Cup as Inter Miami superstar hints that he will form part of Argentina’s squad in the United States

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi helped his country to global glory at Qatar 2022. He completed his medal collection there, with the most prestigious of trophies being hoisted aloft in the Middle East.
Ever since that triumph, speculation has raged regarding how much longer the South American GOAT will make himself available to Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni. Messi has reached 195 international caps, scoring 114 goals along the way.
He is considered to have taken in a final competitive outing on home soil, but is expected to remain in contention for selection through to next summer. That will allow him to lead the Albisceleste into a World Cup title defence as captain of his nation.