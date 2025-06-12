GOAL ranks the top 25 players in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup, from Kylian Mbappe to Harry Kane and Lionel Messi

The FIFA Club World Cup is going to have it all: European champions, World Cup winners, Golden Boot winners, Golden Glove winners - individuals with accolades upon accolades.

The biggest names in world football are heading to the United States for nearly a month of high-stakes action, as 32 elite clubs battle for glory and a share of the staggering $1 billion prize pool. Every team is guaranteed a cut, but only one will lift the trophy.

Defending Club World Cup champions Manchester City return to defend their crown, joined by a powerhouse lineup that includes Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain - each stacked with global stars.

Fans can expect fireworks up front, with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Julian Alvarez, and Ousmane Dembele all chasing the tournament’s Golden Boot. Midfield maestros like Jude Bellingham, Rodri (the reigning Ballon d’Or winner), Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, and Vitinha will pull the strings in the center of the pitch, setting the stage for a thrilling summer showdown.

Perhaps the brightest performer of the 2024-25 campaign in Europe, Nuno Mendes, leads the way for defenders as well, but two of the world's best central defenders in Alessandro Bastoni and Ruben Dias, join him in the competition, too. Who could forget goalkeepers? Two of the best across Europe are taking their talents to the U.S., too.

The biggest question, though, is who sits where on the throne of the best that will be participating in this summer's marquee event?

GOAL ranks the top 25 players to watch in the tournament.