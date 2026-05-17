As Lewandowski prepares to leave Catalonia, it has emerged that the enduring excellence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has played a significant role in his decision-making process. The 37-year-old forward has watched his long-time rivals continue to dominate the headlines and lead the line for Inter Miami and Al-Nassr respectively, fueling his own desire to remain a centrepiece of a starting XI.

Piotr Urban, son of Poland manager Jan Urban, has shed light on the striker's mindset. Speaking to WP Sportowe Fakty, he explained: “You could say that he has everything in Spain: a great club, a beautiful city, prestige, money, trophies and a happy family. On the other hand, he still has a long way to go in his career. Robert sees that Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are performing at their best at their respective clubs, and he doesn’t aspire to be a substitute either. This is the ambition that has guided his entire career.”