Better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?! Barcelona legend Xavi reveals true feelings on three straight third-place Ballon d'Or finishes
Barcelona legend Xavi believes he deserved at least the 'Ballon de Bronze' for consistently finishing third in the Ballon d'Or awards.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Xavi believes he deserves a "Ballon de Bronze"
- Barca legend finished third in award race between 2008-11
- Was nominated for Ballon d'Or on seven occasions