Lionel Messi in Copa Libertadores! Inter Miami chasing 'dream' as MLS Cup winners confirm talks that will allow Argentine GOAT to enjoy career first

Mas went on to say of MLS champions earning their place in the Copa Libertadores, with teams in the United States becoming more competitive by the year: “I believe that the MLS champions, like those of Liga MX, deserve a spot.
“I know these are matters between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, but I think hemispheric soccer can continue to grow. With the participation of North American and Mexican clubs, I believe the competition would be better.”
Messi has agreed a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028. The Herons have lost other Barcelona icons Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to retirement, but Luis Suarez has signed on for another year.
David Beckham and the club’s ownership team intend to complete more marquee recruitment business that will ensure Javier Mascherano’s team remain fiercely competitive when moving into a new purpose-built stadium.
Mas added: “We’re going to have a squad that can compete and reach the highest level, even more so than what we saw last year. It’s going to be an extraordinary squad. Our goal is to win the CONCACAF Champions League, I’ve told the club that. The objective is to win the CONCACAF Champions League in seven matches this year.
“That’s why we’re building this squad, and that’s why we’ve improved a lot in key positions. We can compete with all the clubs, Tigres, America, they are very good and very difficult clubs, with respect to those clubs, but we have what it takes.”