'He reminds me of Lionel Messi!' - Cole Palmer equals incredible Eden Hazard stat with cold and calm goal for Chelsea against Bournemouth as Joe Cole makes GOAT comparison
Cole Palmer equalled an Eden Hazard record with Chelsea's first goal against Bournemouth on Tuesday - with Joe Cole comparing him to Lionel Messi.
- Palmer been a revelation for Chelsea
- Blues ace scores against Bournemouth
- Equals incredible Hazard record