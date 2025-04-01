David Beckham birthday Lionel Messi Tom Brady Shaquille O'NealInstagram
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo dress to the nines for David Beckham's lavish early 50th birthday party as NFL & NBA icons Tom Brady & Shaquille O'Neal join a host of other Inter Miami superstars to celebrate with MLS club's co-owner

L. MessiD. BeckhamMajor League SoccerShowbizInter Miami CFManchester UnitedEngland

Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal were among the guests at David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi & Antonela enjoy night out
  • Attended Beckham's early birthday bash
  • NFL & NBA royalty also present
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱