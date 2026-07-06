‘Back together again’ - Lionel Messi reunites with wife Antonela & their three sons as Argentine GOAT unwinds during another bid for World Cup glory

In the high-pressure environment of a World Cup title defence, Messi found a moment of peace by spending a day off with his family. The Inter Miami star was visited by Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro - following Argentina's hard-fought extra-time survival against Cape Verde. The 3-2 victory in Miami secured their progression to the Round of 16, allowing the squad a short period to recharge.

Antonela captured the heartwarming scenes on social media, sharing a carousel of images that highlighted the family's bond during the tournament. The post featured Messi smiling alongside his boys, providing fans with a rare glimpse into the private life of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as he hunts for more international silverware on North American soil.