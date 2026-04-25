Lindsey Heaps has been a trailblazer for USWNT stars in Europe - an historic Champions League triumph would be perfect send-off before Lyon star returns to NWSL

When Heaps was 18 years old, she made the unheard of decision to skip college altogether and turn professional right away, becoming the first American woman to do so. It would take five years for someone else to take such a leap of faith, and when Mallory Swanson became the second to tread that path, she reached out to Heaps for advice. Today, that route has become so common it rarely raises eyebrows.

But Heaps didn’t just turn professional at 18 years old. She also left the U.S. to do so, doubling the risk involved. At that time, USWNT players didn’t play abroad. Only one player had ever made a World Cup roster for the nation while playing outside of the U.S, when Ali Krieger made the 2011 team. It would be 12 years before someone else joined Krieger in doing so.

Who was that player? It was Heaps, of course, because the risk she took some 14 years ago, in joining Paris Saint-Germain as a fresh-faced, non-French-speaking teenager, would go on to pay off handsomely. Fast forward to today and the doors she has opened for her compatriots are plentiful. As a return to the U.S. looms, if she could close the European chapter of her career with another Champions League triumph, to become the first USWNT player to win the competition twice, it would be a fitting end.