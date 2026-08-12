'Like a purring Ferrari' – Rio Ferdinand urges Michael Carrick to block Marcus Rashford exit
Ferdinand praises Rashford in training
Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at Manchester United despite returning to Carrington with the number 14 shirt. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Barcelona, registering 14 goals and 14 assists across 49 matches.
A permanent £40 million departure remains possible after Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon instead, but Rio Ferdinand insists Carrick should keep him.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, as reported by Metro, Ferdinand said: "Rashford is back at Manchester United at the training ground and guys, he’s like a purring Ferrari man. He looks fit, he looks ready. And you know what, there’s a smile on his face and there’s a little spring in his step."
- AFP
Hoping for a new signing impact
Ferdinand remains optimistic that Rashford can rediscover his best form and silence his critics if Carrick gives him the opportunity this season. The former defender feels that keeping the attacker would feel like a fresh addition to the squad, especially after a difficult period under previous management.
Ferdinand added: "We don’t know which way this is going to go and how it’s going to pan out by the end of this transfer window. But you know what, I hope he stays and he will be like a new signing at the football club. And could this be the motivated Marcus Rashford to come out and prove all the doubters and all the people wrong? And all the naysayers. I hope it is. Let’s watch this space."
Dixon proposes shock Arsenal swap deal
Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon suggested a potential swap deal involving Rashford and Gunners youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly on BestBettingSites.
Dixon believes Mikel Arteta could revive Rashford on the left flank, noting: "Would I swap them (Myles Lewis Skelly and Marcus Rashford)? You know what, I probably would. And that's nothing against Myles Lewis-Skelly, it's about giving him the freedom to go and expand his game elsewhere. With Marcus Rashford, he's a player who needs an arm around his shoulder, and Arteta would be great for him. Give him that love, give him the freedom to play on that left side, and yeah, I'd like to see him in an Arsenal shirt. I have my reservations about whether he's consistently a top-class player, but based on what Arsenal have in the squad now, he'd be a good addition."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Rashford and Carrick?
Carrick faces crucial squad decisions before the transfer window closes. Rashford travelled with United to Dublin and could feature in Wednesday's friendly against Leeds United to kick off pre-season. Following the Irish camp, an intriguing friendly against AC Milan in Poland awaits, potentially pitting Rashford against former manager Ruben Amorim as the forward seeks to secure his Old Trafford future.
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