'It's like a superhero putting on their cape' - USWNT star Jaedyn Shaw speaks out on record-breaking start to national career

Getty ImagesThomas Hindle'It's like a superhero putting on their cape' - USWNT star Jaedyn Shaw speaks out on record-breaking start to national careerJaedyn ShawUSASheBelieves CupUSWNT forward Jaedyn Shaw spoke highly of wearing the USWNT shirt after a strong start to her national career.Has enjoyed strong start to national career Scored in each of her first five startsCompared USWNT appearances to "a superhero wearing their cape"