'Life has been cruel' - Rodrygo opens up on heartbreak as Real Madrid star accepts World Cup dream is over with massive injury blow

Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that forward Rodrygo has suffered a season-ending injury. The worst possible fears were realised following extensive medical examinations on Tuesday morning, which evaluated the knee problem sustained against Getafe. According to the club's official statement: "After the tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the external meniscus of the right leg."
The catastrophic injury occurred just 11 minutes after he entered the pitch, as his knee buckled following a characteristic feint on the wing. Rodrygo had recently returned from a month-long absence due to tendonitis, making this setback even more cruel. He managed to finish the game in visible pain, but the subsequent evaluation confirmed the true severity of the damage, abruptly halting his domestic campaign.