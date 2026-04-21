Liam Rosenior responds to Alejandro Garnacho transfer claims amid Chelsea winger's form struggles
Winger faces uncertain future
Garnacho has endured a challenging debut campaign in west London following his £40 million arrival from Old Trafford last summer. The Argentine international has managed only one Premier League goal in 22 appearances, sparking rumours that he could be sold to make room for new arrivals. With Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda set to join in July and interest in Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye intensifying, Garnacho’s position in the squad appeared increasingly precarious.
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Rosenior provides public backing
Speaking to reporters ahead of Chelsea’s vital trip to Brighton, Rosenior was pressed on reports claiming the Argentine could be sold. Despite Garnacho’s limited minutes since his arrival as manager, the Englishman maintained that his primary focus remained on restoring the winger's confidence.
Rosenior said: “I'd like to know the source of the report. These reports can come from anywhere. Garna is 21 years old. Garna is someone who has special qualities when he is in a good place and he's in good form. And my job is to help him reach those levels.”
Struggles despite long-term commitment
Garnacho has contributed eight goals and four assists across 39 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. The winger is currently tied to a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2032. However, the club’s reported desire to overhaul the squad following a disappointing season has kept the pressure firmly on his shoulders.
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Champions League race intensifies
Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night sitting sixth in the Premier League table, currently trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by seven points. With the additional European Performance Spot potentially offering a route back to the Champions League, Rosenior’s side have no room for error in their final five matches. Garnacho will be hoping for a chance to silence his critics against the Seagulls as the Blues look to salvage a European qualification spot from a turbulent campaign.