Liam Rosenior admits Everton defeat 'the most disappointing so far' as Chelsea boss takes aim at players for 'gifting goals' to Toffees
Chelsea beaten again
Chelsea's defeat to Everton makes it four straight losses for Rosenior's team in all competitions and will put scrutiny firmly on the Blues boss. Chelsea remain sixth in the Premier League table but are now just two points above Everton as the race for European places hots up. Two goals from Beto and a stunner from Iliman Ndiaye decided the game and also means that the London side have failed to find the back in each of their last three matches.
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Rosenior's 'most disappointing evening'
Rosenior shared his thoughts on the defeat after the game. He told reporters: "The most disappointing evening so far. In terms of the things we spoke about, not gifting goals away, getting control of the game - it wasn't there. For me, we arrived in the final third a lot. We had an edgy start and then managed to gain control of the game but we weren't clinical enough. Out of nowhere, they score - and that's not the first time that has happened. We came out in the second half, had control of the game and made a mistake and we were 2-0 down.
"For me, it's not a lack of effort or belief in the team. When you're on a run of defeats we're on, those things get levelled at you but I don't think that's the problem at the moment.
"I think through the season, if you look at the stats before me. I don't want to make excuses - that was not good enough, the last week hasn't been good enough. Why the international break has come at a good time for us, some of the players maybe can have a reset, have a different environment and then come back.
Pressure growing on Rosenior
Rosenior has now won just 10 of 19 games as manager since replacing Enzo Maresca in the Chelsea dugout, with four of those victories having come in cup competitions. Chelsea have beaten Wrexham, Hull and Charlton in the FA Cup and Pafos in the group phase of the Champions League. The Blues will now gain some respite, due to the international break, with Rosenior admitting it may have come at a good time for his struggling side.
He said: "It's a disappointing time for the club at the moment [because of the last week]. It hurts to lose games of football. We're one point away from a Champions League position. Hopefully this break now comes at a good moment for us."
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What comes next?
Rosenior will have plenty to think about over the international break and faces some huge fixtures when domestic action resumes. Chelsea return with an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Port Vale and then take on Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League.