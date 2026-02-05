Liam Rosenior accuses Arsenal of lack of respect after X-rated outburst ahead of Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final defeat

Rosenior was filmed in the pre-match warm-up ahead of Chelsea's clash with Arsenal in the EFL Cup, as he took aim at the Gunners' charges. Rosenior screamed "Stay in your half. Stay in your f*****g half. F*****g stay there."
The camera did not pan around to show who Rosenior was shouting at, but he has now accused the Gunners of a lack of respect, after Chelsea lost the game 1-0, and 4-2 on aggregate. He has now clarified he was not angry at Arsenal's players, but was furious with their coaching staff, and has accused them of failing to show the Blues the correct manner of respect.