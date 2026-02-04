Liam Delap 'was not happy' after starting Chelsea's Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal as a winger, claims ex-Blues favourite

Chelsea had been aiming to mount a comeback against Arsenal and secure a place at Wembley in the final of the Carabao Cup. However, the Blues found it tough going in a drab game at the Emirates, with Kai Havertz scoring the only goal of the match late on to send Arsenal through 4-2 on aggregate. Chelsea came in for criticism afterwards, with pundit Paul Merson saying the Blues "played like a bottom four team."
Rosenior defended his tactics after the game, telling reporters: "You can come away from home, press all over the pitch, mouth the man and you could go 2-0 up or you could go 2-0 down. I felt that the psychological aspect of the tie was very important as well and I felt in the stadium as well. 60 minutes, I bring on Cole [Palmer] and Estevao and the game opens up and we have moments in and around the box. I think there was a feeling in the stadium that this tie could turn. We didn't achieve what we wanted to, but it's not about game plans, it's about results. I have to give our players so much credit for what they put into the game and ultimately their goal comes when we're just throwing the kitchen sink at the game. That's going to happen, but we have to make sure that we take the positives from that, but we're here to get results."