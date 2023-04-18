The lessons Chelsea owner Todd Boehly should - and shouldn't - learn from Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez

It is clear that the Blues' new American owner could learn a thing or two from Madrid's infamous president about how to run a successful football club

Todd Boehly and Florentino Perez might be good friends. Prior to Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash, Blues owner Boehly and Madrid president Florentino Perez met for lunch.

It wasn't their first public hangout, either. The duo attended an LA Dodgers game back in July 2022, with a picture of them smiling gleefully together doing rounds on social media.

It is a strange meeting of minds: the brash, outgoing American capitalist and the stoic, reserved Spanish businessman.

But Chelsea's new owner might have a thing or two to learn from one of the best in the business. Perez isn't particularly well-liked, but he has overseen immense success at Santiago Bernabeu in his 19 years as president. Although he can be deservedly criticised for some of his moves, notably the support for the European Super League and Madrid's recent ill-advised social media response to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Perez is the very model of how to run a big club.

And as his side travels to Boehly's Chelsea for the second leg of their Champions League tie — a game Madrid are heavily favoured to win — the clash could well come to be defined by one owner looking to emulate the other.

GOAL takes a look at some of the lessons Boehly can take on from his counterpart, as well as some he should probably ignore...