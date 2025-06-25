'I was needed again!' - Leon Goretzka reveals how Vincent Kompany made him feel 'highly valued' as midfielder confirms he wants to stay despite exit rumours
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka expressed his gratitude to head coach Vincent Kompany for counting on him and making him feel valued again.
- Goretzka grateful to coach Kompany
- Called him the most important person at the club
- Wants to continue at Bayern despite exit talks