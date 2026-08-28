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'Play like these kind of big games every few days' - Leon Goretzka explains why he swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League
Weighing up the next career step
Following a prolonged summer holiday and an extensive period of reflection, veteran midfielder Leon Goretzka carefully evaluated his options before choosing his next destination. The 31-year-old admitted that finding the right sporting project took time after his long association with Bayern Munich came to an end. However, conversations with the coaching staff and the club's clear ambition quickly convinced him that Aston Villa was the perfect fit.
"It was a really good feeling to sign here," Goretzka told VillaTV. "It was a process to find out what I really want, and here I had from the first moment a really good feeling and now I'm really happy to be here."
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Chasing Champions League nights in England
Having experienced Europe's elite club competition extensively throughout his career, Goretzka is eager to recreate those magical evenings in claret and blue. The German recalled the hostile, high-energy environment he faced when visiting Villa Park with Bayern Munich in October 2024. Rather than being intimidated, that unforgettable atmosphere left a lasting impression that ultimately lured him to the Premier League side.
"I remember it was a really special atmosphere and crazy energy in the stadium," Goretzka recalled. "For us with Bayern wasn't the best experience we had, for you probably one of the best, and so I'm really looking forward to experience nights like this again."
Embracing the grind of the Premier League
One of the biggest driving forces behind Goretzka's move to England is the fierce competitiveness and frequency of top-tier fixtures across the division. The midfielder noted that unlike the Bundesliga, where marquee matchups are relatively sparse, the English top flight demands peak physical and mental readiness every few days. It is a grueling challenge he is relishing as he prepares to adapt to a brand-new footballing culture.
"Obviously for me it's a new league," Goretzka noted. "I'm really looking forward to play like these kind of big games every few days, and this is probably the biggest difference to the Bundesliga where you have only several great games with big opponents."
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Stepping up for a transitional campaign
As Aston Villa navigate a period of squad restructuring following the departures of several prominent players, Goretzka is ready to shoulder heavy responsibility. The experienced campaigner aims to channel his years of elite-level background to guide the team through a demanding schedule. With the squad fully focused on delivering strong performances for the supporters, Goretzka is ready to help the club meet their competitive targets this season.
"Obviously I want to help the team to achieve their goals and to bring in my experience I have in my own career," Goretzka concluded. "Let's play a good season."
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