'I'm really happy' - Leny Yoro insists he has 'no regrets' over Man Utd move despite Real Madrid interest

After emerging through a famed Lille youth system which has also produced the likes of Eden Hazard, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Digne and Lucas Chevalier, Yoro endured a difficult first season at United.
The 19-year-old struggled with injury in a debut campaign which saw Ruben Amorim’s side finish 15th in the Premier League - their lowest finish since 1990. United were also beaten by Tottenham in the Europa League final in May, with Brennan Johnson scoring the only goal of the game as the Old Trafford club failed to clinch European football for 2025-26.
Things could have been a lot different for Yoro, had he decided to join La Liga heavyweights Real instead. Then-managed by Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos were keen to strengthen their defensive options by signing the young prodigy, who - at the time - had just one year left on his contract with Lille.