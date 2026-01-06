Lennart Karl's 'big' Real Madrid transfer admission draws surprising response from Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus

In modern football, pledging loyalty to your current employer is usually rule number one of the media training handbook, especially for a teenager looking to break into the first team of a European giant. However, Bayern Munich prospect Karl tore up the script this weekend with a candid admission that his long-term sights are set on the Spanish capital.
The 17-year-old, who has been tearing up youth leagues and drawing attention from across the continent, frankly stated: "FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun."
Usually, such a declaration from a player who has yet to fully establish himself as a Bayern legend would draw the ire of pundits and supporters alike. Yet, in his latest column for Sky Sport, Bayern icon Matthaus offered a refreshing and surprisingly supportive take on the youngster's ambition.