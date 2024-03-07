Leicester facing points deduction for next season as Foxes become latest club plunged into financial crisis

GettySoham MukherjeeLeicester facing points deduction for next season as Foxes become latest club plunged into financial crisisChampionshipLeicester CityPremier LeagueLeicester City reportedly face the looming threat of breaching financial regulations and risk a potential points deduction next season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMounting financial losses a concern for LeicesterLikely to breach the PSR loss limitsNeed to sell players to raise money and avoid punishment