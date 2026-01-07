Kevin Keegan: Legendary former Liverpool player and ex-England and Newcastle manager diagnosed with cancer, family reveal

Newcastle sent their well wishes to Keegan at the same time, posting on social media: "Our former player & manager, Kevin Keegan will undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, having been admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms. King Kev. We're with you every step of the way. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery."

Keegan managed Newcastle between 1992-1997, as well as that short stint in 2008. As a player, he turned out 78 times for the Magpies, scoring 48 goals along the way.