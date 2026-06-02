LEGACY: Morocco's World Cup journey - from the Mexican desert to glory in Qatar

Sixteen long years of waiting, of dreams and hope. And once again, in 1986, destiny brought Morocco back to Mexico, as if fate wanted them to reclaim what had left behind.

The team’s Brazilian coach, Jose Faria, embraced Islam and became ‘Mahdi Faria,’ while King Hassan II even granted him Moroccan citizenship.

Morocco were placed in a tough group with England, Poland and Portugal, and the European media ignored the north Africans completely in their tournament previews. The luxury hotels, meanwhile, were reserved for ‘big teams’, while Morocco were placed in modest lodgings. They were not to be humiliated, however, and instead used it as motivation.

Morocco’s first match against Poland ended 0–0. How could an African side hold the Europeans?! The world was shocked. Then followed another 0–0 against England, as Morocco’s goalkeeper, Badou Zaki - the soon-to-be African Player of the Year - was a wall of steel in repelling the Three Lions.

The Spanish press labelled the group as ‘The Group of Sleep’ because there were so few goals. But in the final match, the Atlas Lions awoke. Portugal, who had beaten England and mocked Morocco before the match, were a divided team and quarrelling over bonuses. Morocco, by contrast, were united, hungry and proud.

In the 19th minute, Abderrazak Khairi scored. Then, eight minutes later, he repeated the trick. In the 62nd minute, Krimau added a third. 3-1! For the first time, Morocco had scored three goals in a World Cup match, and in topping the group, they became the first African team to ever reach the last 16. Morocco erupted in celebration. People danced, sang, and cried tears of joy.

Next came West Germany, one of the strongest sides in the world, and for 85 minutes, Morocco fought with everything they had. Zaki made impossible saves while Aziz Bouderbala almost scored. Then, five minutes from the end, Lothar Matthaus struck with a free-kick, and Morocco’s dream ended.

At full-time, the fans inside the stadium, including those supporting Germany, stood to applaud Morocco. They had earned the world’s respect. The Times of London declared: "Morocco changed the face of African football." They may have lost by a goal, but they were never defeated.