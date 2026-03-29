Leeds star forms part of Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac’s transfer plans at Wrexham - with early targets identified in Premier League promotion bid
The strikers that have fired Wrexham up the EFL
Phil Parkinson has, throughout a meteoric rise up the EFL ladder, always prioritised the acquisition of goal scorers. He has worked with the likes of Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Steven Fletcher, Jay Rodriguez, Sam Smith and Kieffer Moore.
A ruthless approach in the final third has been taken at times, with regular additions being made in that area of the field. There is no indication that Wrexham will alter that recruitment stance in the summer of 2026.
While proven performers have been found to help them clamber out of the National League and into the Championship, the Premier League would present an entirely different kind of challenge.
Experience at that level is considered to be vital to any team joining the elite, with pedigree often being viewed as more important than potential. Wrexham are fully aware of that and want to ensure that they have suitable plans in place for the next transfer window.
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How much Joseph deal with Leeds would cost Wrexham
According to MOT Leeds News, Spanish frontman Joseph is an option that the Red Dragons are ready to explore. The 22-year-old has only three goalless Premier League appearances to his name and is currently on loan at Real Mallorca.
Only six goals have been recorded for Leeds through 73 outings - with many of those coming in the Championship - but regular starting berths for the Whites have been hard to come by and he is considered to have more potential ready to be unlocked.
It is claimed that Wrexham are “one of three Championship clubs to have shown an interest in Joseph”, with a permanent move away from Elland Road ready to be completed. Leeds have the former Spain U21 international tied to a contract through to 2028, meaning that they can demand a sizable fee.
Wrexham will only make their move if promotion is secured, with it suggested that Leeds will be looking for around £7.5 million ($10m) from any deal. Reynolds and Mac will have those funds available if top-flight status can be secured.
Would Wrexham spend £50m on a player in the Premier League?
On the prospect of Wrexham potentially splashing out £50m ($67m), £60m ($80m) or even £70m ($94m) on a player in order to compete at the highest level, ex-Red Dragons star Frank Sinclair told GOAL recently: “Yeah, they would have to. If they've got any ambition to become a regular stay in the Premier League and not be one of the yo-yo clubs.
“You've seen clubs that have been in the Football League and in the Premier League for hundreds of years that struggle - trying to stay in the league and become yo-yo clubs. I don't think Wrexham would want to be that, even though financially it's very rewarding. But my take from the outside of what those owners want to do, they want to be a team that competes in the Premier League as well.
“And to do that, I'm not sure how much money they'd be actually able to spend because of the financial restrictions. But I'm sure they will spend their money and I'm sure they've got the backing and the support financially to try and compete in the Premier League.”
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Wrexham fixtures: Tough run-in during play-off push
Wrexham remain in the hunt for promotion this season as they sit seventh in the Championship table with seven games left to take in. Only goal difference is keeping them out of the play-off places, with just six points separating Phil Parkinson’s side from Ipswich in third.
They will, having already made EFL history with three consecutive promotions, be back in action on Friday when taking in a trip to relegation-threatened West Brom. A tough run-in will see the Red Dragons face the likes of Southampton, Birmingham, Coventry and Middlesbrough.