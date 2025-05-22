Leeds eye Raul! Real Madrid legend approached by Premier League-bound Whites despite Daniel Farke leading club to promotion

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeLeeds eye Raul! Real Madrid legend approached by Premier League-bound Whites despite Daniel Farke leading club to promotionLeedsReal MadridTransfersReal Madrid CastillaPrimera FederacionLaLigaPremier LeagueReal Madrid legend Raul has reportedly been approached by Premier League-bound Leeds despite Daniel Farke leading the club to promotion.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRaul set to leave CastillaLeeds are interested in the SpaniardVillarreal and Schalke are also in the mixFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱