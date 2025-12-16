Leeds eye €20m swoop for in-form Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas

There have been speculations over Farke's future at Elland Road after a poor start to their new season. After a series of losses in November, the Leeds boss addressed the fans' frustration over the team's performance as he said: "Everyone is disappointed. I don't want one change in our supporters. I don't want them to be happy after (we have lost) and to give some plaudits. We have a very passionate fan-base, and this is what we want – it's a privilege. I don't want our supporters to change one per cent. They should be angry and disappointed. I feel exactly the same, and for that, we would expect it, that it's like this. I totally understand this."

Farke, however, remained confident of turning things around as he added: "I’ve always been in the mindset not to do the selfish things in my career, but to do things when I’m convinced ‘I need to do this'. I want to leave this club in a better place than when I arrived. I’m just focused on taking the next step for Leeds United. I want to keep this club in the promised land. It’s a club which belongs in the Premier League. The fanbase is second to none."