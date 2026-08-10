Lecce appeal to FIFA as AWOL winger Lameck Banda refuses to return for pre-season

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lecce have officially submitted a formal complaint to FIFA as well as the Zambian and Libyan Football Federations, pointing out that the player remains under contract after Banda went AWOL from pre-season training for four consecutive weeks.
The 25-year-old winger's deal in Italy runs until June 2027 after the club exercised a unilateral extension option, but he has refused all communication. The situation escalated further following reports that Banda was spotted in Cairo with Libyan outfit Al Swehli SC, who are pursuing his signature after Lecce rejected an initial bid worth under €1m.