'Made us grow' - Leandro Paredes aims subtle dig at Jose Mourinho as Roma midfielder claims Daniele De Rossi's style 'suits the team better' ahead of Europa League semi-final clash with Bayer Leverkusen
Leandro Paredes says Daniele De Rossi has made Roma "grow" as his "style suits the team better", in a subtle dig at Jose Mourinho.
- Roma have re-discovered their form under De Rossi
- Have won nine of their 14 league games
- In line for a Champions League spot