Leah Williamson at the darts! Lionesses captain enjoys Christmas break with trip to Alexandra Palace for World Championships

Getty Images, Sky SportsPeter McVitieLeah Williamson at the darts! Lionesses captain enjoys Christmas break with trip to Alexandra Palace for World ChampionshipsL. WilliamsonArsenal WomenWomen's footballWSLEnglandEngland and Arsenal star Leah Williamson was spotted in the crowd at the PDC World Championship on Monday evening.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal & England star spotted at dartsWas holding a sign at World ChampionshipGunners on a break until January 12Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱