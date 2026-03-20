Lazio, Taylor spellbound: "The passion here is overwhelming. Sarri? He gave me a headache in the first few days!"

"Manager Koeman sent me a message after I joined Lazio: 'Great move, we’ll be keeping an eye on you. Good luck.' It was a positive sign for me. He often told me I needed to become more ‘mature’ and more assertive in one-on-one situations; I have to say that now I understand what he meant – it really is a completely different experience playing every week in a top league like this. In the Eredivisie, I could sometimes get away with just playing it safe, relying on my technique. In Italy, if you don’t bring that competitive edge to the table, you get run over. This experience is turning me into a much more solid player. But I didn’t make this choice just for the national team; I simply wanted to grow as a person and as a footballer. I needed something new, a new environment and a new challenge. I made my debut for the Netherlands as a substitute and I feel I did well; I even scored a penalty in the series. But then, during the next international break, I went to the European Under-21 Championship and haven’t been called up since. There’s a lot of competition for my position, but it would be fantastic to get back into the squad. I often think about the last World Cup and I’d love to relive that experience, but to do so I need to keep performing well here at Lazio.”