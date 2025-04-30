Lautaro Martinez was once Barcelona's top transfer target - now he must show why as Inter emerge from hellish week into daunting Champions League semi-final

The Nerazzurri need their skipper to step up more than ever after a devasting run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions

On the eve of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final showdown with Inter, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was asked about the strengths of Simone Inzaghi's side. "They have one of the best defences in Europe," the German told reporters, "a great midfield, and the two strikers are very good. It's a team that both defends and attacks well." And normally Flick would be right. But Inter aren't doing anything particularly well at the moment.

Indeed, going into their biggest game of the season so far, the Nerazzurri have suddenly descended into disarray, having lost their last three games in all competitions, which has resulted in them falling three points behind Napoli in the Serie A title race with just four rounds remaining, and suffering a humiliating Coppa Italia semi-final loss to city rivals AC Milan. As a result of their hellish week, considerable doubt has been cast over whether Inter can even compete with Barca - let alone beat them.

Still, not all hope is lost. For starters, Inter have defended much better in Europe this season than they have domestically. And, secondly, captain Lautaro Martinez is now delivering the kind of consistently decisive displays in the Champions League that Barca thought him capable of when they tried to sign him five years ago...