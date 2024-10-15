Lauren James Lotte Wubben-Moy England Women splitGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy return for Lionesses after injury but Niamh Charles and Khiara Keating miss out as Sarina Wiegman names England squad to face Germany and South Africa

EnglandL. JamesL. Wubben-MoyN. CharlesK. KeatingWomen's footballEngland vs GermanyEngland vs South AfricaFriendlies

Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy are set to make their Lionesses returns this month after both missed England's July fixtures due to injury.

  England squad named for October friendlies
  • James & Wubben-Moy return after injury
  • Keating & Charles among those to drop out
