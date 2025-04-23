Lauren Hemp is back - but when should Sarina Wiegman start to worry about Lionesses' other injury issues ahead of England's Euro defence?

The reigning European champions are currently without Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren James, with it unclear when any will return...

Hopeful. That's the word England boss Sarina Wiegman has been using for several months now when asked about the situations of Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway. None have kicked a ball in a competitive fashion in 2025, but all three are crucial for a Lionesses side that will be out to defend their European Championship title in little over two months' time. Will they be ready for that tournament? "I hope they’ll be back," Wiegman said earlier this month. "I can’t give any timings. We just have a lot of hopes that they’ll be back and performing and healthy, and be able to train."

On Sunday, England were given a real boost in that department when Nick Cushing, Manchester City's interim boss, confirmed that Hemp will be in the squad to face Leicester City in the Women's Super League this coming weekend. The flying winger was the first of that aforementioned trio to undergo knee surgery, back in November. It was expected that she would be back by now, but that she will return before the season is out, and thus hopefully be able to get some minutes under her belt, is a real positive.

However, that her anticipated comeback has coincided with the news of a hamstring injury for Lauren James leaves England almost exactly where they were - with three huge players on the sidelines as the Euros moves closer and closer. Is it time for Wiegman and the Lionesses to be seriously worried?