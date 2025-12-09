Last-minute thriller: Florida State upset No. 1 Stanford to win Women’s College Cup

Stanford entered the final with a nation-best 96 goals, but a lights-out performance from Florida State freshman goalkeeper Kate Ockene - who finished with a career-high nine saves - kept the Cardinal at bay. The Seminoles defended nearly flawlessly, surviving 18 shots, nine on target, before Wrianna Hudson seized on a late defensive lapse in the 87th minute.
Hudson, the team’s leading scorer with 15 goals, delivered the winner with a finish from the top of the six-yard box. With four minutes remaining, Stanford pushed hard for an equalizer, but Florida State managed the closing moments with composure, keeping the game under control until the final whistle.